"She was full of love, hope and life. She was our treasure," Angela Armstrong's family said Tuesday

Body of Missing South Dakota Mom Is Found Next to Her Car, 3 Weeks After She Mysteriously Vanished

The body of a missing South Dakota woman has been found three weeks after she mysteriously vanished.

On Tuesday, the family of Angela Armstrong confirmed that their loved one had been found dead. Hours earlier, Sioux Falls police announced that Armstrong's body was discovered near her missing car. The vehicle was found parked in a garage.

While police have not yet confirmed the body's identity, Armstrong's family took to the "Missing Angela Armstrong" Facebook page to share the news.

"It is with broken hearts that we share with you today that Angie Armstrong, mother, daughter and friend was found deceased. She was full of love, hope and life. She was our treasure," they wrote. "As we honor her memory and all of the joy that she brought to us, we want to thank you for your love, support and encouragement as we made our way through the last few weeks. In honor of Angie, we ask you to share love and kindness with those near you. Let's make this world a better place in her honor."

Armstrong was reported missing on June 3, according to police. She was last seen leaving her home around midnight, telling her son she would be back.

However, when she failed to return home, her family reported her missing.

"It is unlike Angie to leave and not return home. She is gone. She is missing. She has three children and two of them currently live at home with her," her family wrote on the Facebook page on June 9. "The two youngest children are currently safe at their home with their grandma (Grammy)."