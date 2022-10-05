'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg Charged with 18 Counts of Sexual Assault

TV producer Eric Weinberg has been charged with 18 counts of forcible rape and assault.

Weinberg, 62, who produced TV shows like Scrubs and Anger Management, allegedly sexually assaulted five women from 2014 to 2019, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a release on Wednesday. These charges follow an investigation after he was initially arrested in July.

"The defendant relied on his Hollywood credentials to lure young women for photo shoots where he allegedly sexually assaulted them," Gascón said. "Power and influence can corrupt some to hurt others that often leads to a lifetime of trauma for those who are victimized."

The earliest alleged assault dates back to 2014, when Weinberg, on two different occasions, allegedly walked up to two women and claimed he was a photographer. The women later went to his home where he allegedly sexually assaulted them.

Three years later, Weinberg "used the same ruse to bring a young woman back to his house where he allegedly sexually assaulted her," the D.A. alleged, adding, "Weinberg also is accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents in 2018 and 2019."

This is not the first time Weinberg has been arrested. In 2014, he was arrested for allegedly insulating a woman who later identified herself as Kayra Raecke.

Raecke told The Hollywood Reporter that she agreed to do a photoshoot with Weinberg but insisted she be able to keep her clothes on. However, she alleges Weinberg forced her to undress before assaulting her and "with one hand began choking Kayra and taking photos."

"After I had said no so many times, he continued doing what he wanted anyway," she told the outlet. "I didn't know what else he was capable of, including violence. I thought there was a real possibility that I might die there."

Her accusations are what sparked the investigation and lead to Weinberg's arrest, per THR, but he was not charged because of "insufficient evidence" at the time.

It's not clear if she's one of the accusers included in the new complaint

Civil rights attorney Micha Star Liberty is representing a number of the accusers. Liberty said in a statement, per The Los Angeles Times, that she was "grateful that the District Attorney has acted in furtherance of accountability."

"The significant number of victims and the horrific impact inflicted upon those women will not go unremediated," she added. "We will not rest until there is justice."

Liberty did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

It is not clear who is representing Weinberg, however, his divorce attorney Karen Silver previously told THR, that the claims were "strategically placed criminal allegations" based on "a heavily litigated and acrimonious custody dispute."

Weinberg was charged with six counts of sexual penetration by use of force, four counts of oral copulation, three counts of forcible rape, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count each of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, attempted sexual penetration by use of force and false imprisonment by violence, Gascón said Wednesday.

He was released from jail after posting a $5 million bond and is due in court to be arraigned on Oct. 30.

More alleged victims have reached out to authorities after Weinberg was arrested back in July, and Gascón said authorities will investigate all of the claims against Weinberg.

After his arrest, the Los Angeles Police Department said Weinberg was a "serial sexual assault suspect" who allegedly "appears to have targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops and other public places."

"Weinberg would approach the women who were in their 20-30s under the guise of being a photographer and would set up photo shoots with them," the LAPD said. "Once the women were in his residence, he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot."

Detectives also allege Weinberg may have more unidentified alleged victims "that could date back to the early 1990s."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.