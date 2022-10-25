'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg's Bail Revoked in Sexual Assault Case, Remanded into Custody

"He goes up to any young woman and uses his status as a writer-producer to lure them in. He is a danger to all females," Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez said of Weinberg

By
Published on October 25, 2022 11:05 PM
‘Scrubs’ Producer Eric Weinberg Arrested, Accused of Sexual Assaulting Multiple Women
Photo: LAPDPIO/Twitter

TV producer Eric Weinberg is back in jail after a judge revoked his bail amid sexual assault charges against him.

Weinberg — who produced TV shows like Scrubs and Anger Management — was previously released on $5 million bail after being charged with 18 counts of forcible rape and assault earlier this month.

However on Tuesday, Judge Virginia Wilson determined that he is dangerous and needs to be in custody, stating "the defendant has engaged in a pattern of violence towards women for over six years," per The Hollywood Reporter.

The judge also deemed Weinberg a possible "serial rapist" and said his alleged conduct was "brazen and predatory," according to Deadline.

Per the outlet, Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez also said of Weinberg during proceedings: "He is a danger to society. He goes up to any young woman and uses his status as a writer-producer to lure them in. He is a danger to all females."

Weinberg's lawyer, Philip Cohen, said his client should not be in custody. Instead, he suggested, according to THR, Weinberg be punished with "no social media use, no talking to any female people you don't know, no going to certain locations."

Tossing out Cohen's recommendation, Judge Wilson pointed out that Weinberg's alleged "offenses occurred in the safety and privacy of his home," THR reported.

Cohen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Martinez said, per The Los Angeles Times, that the Los Angeles Police Department has received more than 70 tips about Weinberg's alleged behavior. The LAPD is also looking into accusations from two additional women, not including the five Jane Doe victims who are referenced in the charges against him.

Weinberg was first arrested in July after he was accused of committing a series of sexual assaults, including rape, against multiple women between 2012 and 2019.

A release from the LAPD called Weinberg a "serial sexual assault suspect" who allegedly lured victims to his Los Feliz home by posing as a photographer.

The release said he "appears to have targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops and other public places."

"Weinberg would approach the women who were in their 20-30s under the guise of being a photographer and would set up photo shoots with them," the LAPD said. "Once the women were in his residence, he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Christopher Weber/AP/Shutterstock (13441419a) Photo of TV producer Eric Weinberg is displayed before a news conference to announce sexual assault charges against Weinberg on in Los Angeles TV Producer Sex Assault, Los Angeles, United States - 05 Oct 2022
Christopher Weber/AP/Shutterstock

Detectives also believe Weinberg may have more unidentified alleged victims "that could date back to the early 1990s."

He was later released on a $3.225 million bail, before being officially charged with 18 counts of forcible rape and assault and arrested again earlier this month. After that arrest, he was released on $5 million bond.

The earliest alleged assault dates back to 2014, when Weinberg, on two different occasions, allegedly walked up to two women and claimed he was a photographer. The women later went to his home where he allegedly sexually assaulted them.

Three years later, Weinberg "used the same ruse to bring a young woman back to his house where he allegedly sexually assaulted her," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón alleged, adding, "Weinberg also is accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents in 2018 and 2019."

Civil rights attorney Micha Star Liberty is representing a number of the accusers. Liberty told PEOPLE in a statement at the time, "I have the honor of representing a group of strong, talented, fearless women who have all suffered enormous trauma at the hands of a rich and powerful perpetrator. Their collective search for justice and accountability starts with the alleged actions of Eric Weinberg, but will not be complete until his enablers and those to covered up his abuse are held responsible as well."

She added, "Every day I am in awe of the strength and determination it takes for sexual violence survivors to come forward. It is my privilege to help them."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

