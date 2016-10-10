Hours before authorities allege he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend near their infant daughter, a 23-year-old Kentucky man took to his Facebook page to write, “I’m a terrible person,” PEOPLE confirms.

“Sorry guys,” the Oct. 3 post on Ethan Reid’s wall reads. “I’m truly not this bad of a person. I’ve been pushed to this point over of time. I’m dissapointed in myself too. I could have been so much more. It’s so sad.”

“I’m a terrible person overall,” Reid wrote. “Learn from my mistakes. Just know this was never my intentions.”

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, on the Monday night of the shooting Reid allegedly showed up drunk to his mother’s home in Scottsville, Kentucky — where he was staying with Kaylah Hodges, who had given birth to their daughter in March.

The couple had recently agreed to call it quits, according to the statement.

Reid and Hodges got into an argument, the sheriff’s department alleged in its statement, and Hodges handed off their child to Reid’s mother.

Moments later, Reid allegedly killed Hodges with a 20-gauge shotgun, according to the sheriff.

“I’m just not meant to be happy. Ever,” Reid wrote on Facebook. “I’m sorry. I love you all.”

A neighbor, hearing the fatal shot, ran to Reid’s mother’s home, quickly disarming the 23-year-old father, the sheriff’s department said. The neighbor then dropped Reid to the ground and sat on him until police could arrive.

Hodges was transported to an area hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. Her baby was not injured in the shooting. (PEOPLE was not immediately able to reach the Hodges family.)

Reid has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond. Officials have not disclosed a potential motive for the killing.

Reid has yet to appear in court to answer to the charges against him, and court records do not indicate whether he’s retained an attorney.