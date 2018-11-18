New York Science Teacher and Father of 3 Fatally Shoots Wife While Cleaning Gun

A Corinth, New York, woman died on Thursday after she was shot as her husband cleaned his gun.
“At approximately 10:30 PM, 35 year old Eric Rosenbrock was performing maintenance on his legally possessed handgun when a round was discharged that struck his wife, 34 year old Ashley Rosenbrock,” Major Robert E. Patnaude wrote in a press release. Ashley died at Saratoga Hospital.
Eric works as a science teacher in Lake George, New York, The Post-Star reported. He and Ashley shared three kids.
The couple’s 18-month-old daughter Vivienne previously died of sepsis pneumonia five years ago, according to WNYT. Eric and Ashley fundraised in the aftermath of their daughter’s death.
RELATED: Man Fatally Shoots 5 People in Calif., Including Wife, Before Killing Himself: ‘Not Random’
Dr. Michael Sikirica performed an autopsy on Ashley on Saturday. “The results of the autopsy are consistent with the information and evidence that has been discovered to this point in the investigation,” the press release concluded, noting that the investigation is ongoing.
New York State Police’s Public Information Office and Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.
RELATED VIDEO: He Survived the Las Vegas Massacre — Then a Gunman Killed Him in Calif. Mass Shooting: ‘No. More. Guns,’ Says Mom
Eric has cooperated with police during questioning, according to The Post-Star.
“They’re a happy family, a good family. My heart, my heart breaks for them. They’re just good people, good people,” Michael Knapp, who lives nearby the Rosenbrocks, told WNYT.
“It’s been too much tragedy for them,” Knapp added. “Too much tragedy.”
RELATED: Less Than 24 Hours After Woman Survives Borderline Bar Shooting, California Wildfires Destroy Her Home
Ashley met Eric when they were teenagers at United Methodist Church. Pastor Jason Proctor told WNYT that Ashley taught there.