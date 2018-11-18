New York Science Teacher and Father of 3 Fatally Shoots Wife While Cleaning Gun

A Corinth, New York, woman died on Thursday after she was shot as her husband cleaned his gun.

“At approximately 10:30 PM, 35 year old Eric Rosenbrock was performing maintenance on his legally possessed handgun when a round was discharged that struck his wife, 34 year old Ashley Rosenbrock,” Major Robert E. Patnaude wrote in a press release. Ashley died at Saratoga Hospital.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Eric works as a science teacher in Lake George, New York, The Post-Star reported. He and Ashley shared three kids.

The couple’s 18-month-old daughter Vivienne previously died of sepsis pneumonia five years ago, according to WNYT. Eric and Ashley fundraised in the aftermath of their daughter’s death.

RELATED: Man Fatally Shoots 5 People in Calif., Including Wife, Before Killing Himself: ‘Not Random’

Dr. Michael Sikirica performed an autopsy on Ashley on Saturday. “The results of the autopsy are consistent with the information and evidence that has been discovered to this point in the investigation,” the press release concluded, noting that the investigation is ongoing.

New York State Police’s Public Information Office and Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.