School Volleyball Coach with Podcast Called Let's Talk Trauma Accused of Sexually Abusing Player 

A volleyball coach at a Christian high school in Virginia is accused of sexually abusing one of her female players.

Elisabeth R. Bredemeier, 21, of Powhatan, has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Chesterfield Police Department.

She is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student on the Richmond Christian School team that she coached. A spokesperson for the school could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

According to authorities, the alleged assaults took place off school grounds, WRIC reports. A source told the station the victim's family had notified the school and police of the alleged relationship.

Bredemeier hosts a podcast called Let's Talk Trauma, which describes itself as "an open space to talk about and listen to people's traumatic experiences," according to Apple Podcasts.