School Staffer Accused of Sexually Assaulting Boy Allegedly Told Him He 'Deserved Special Things'

A 31-year-old Wisconsin school staffer accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student allegedly told police she was going through “extensive personal issues” in her life at the time of the alleged relationship.

Courtney Roznowski was arrested in August after Child Protective Services received a tip of a Green Bay Southwest High School staffer having a sexual relationship with a student, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News, Fox11 and the Green Bay Press Gazette.

An employee at the school told investigators that school staff members had been talking about how Roznowski was “unusually close” with a 16-year-old student she was often seen escorting through the halls, according to the complaint.

When police spoke to the victim, he denied the rumors but said he was aware of allegations of an inappropriate relationship between the pair, saying, “Well, it is every kid’s dream to do a teacher.”

During an interview with investigators, Roznowski denied having a sexual relationship with the student. But when she was asked to hand over her phone, she began to cry. She allegedly said, “We chatted a couple of times so I could make sure he was OK,” the complaint states.

Roznowski then allegedly admitted she started having sex with the teen in mid-July, but that she initially intended to be the boy’s mentor. She allegedly said she loved him “in the way [that] I didn’t want to see anything happen to him.”

Roznowski told police she was drinking heavily at the time of the relationship.

She allegedly admitted to having sex with the student twice, recalling that she “was really drunk” during one encounter, and “woke up throwing up in the [victim’s] house,” according to the complaint.

When police went back to the student, he reportedly admitted to the sexual relationship and said Roznowski told him he was “special and deserved special things.”

The student said he eventually ended the relationship.

On Monday, Roznowski appeared in court for a status hearing. She is charged with three counts of sexual assault of a student by a school staffer and two counts of exposing intimate parts to a child.

A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 9. Following her arrest in August, Roznowski was released on a $10,000 signature bond.

Her attorney information was not available Thursday. She has been placed on administrative leave by the Green Bay Area Public School District.