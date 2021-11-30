Multiple People Shot at Michigan High School: Reports

Police said four to six people were shot, and no fatalities have been confirmed

By Greg Hanlon November 30, 2021 02:16 PM
A suspect is in custody after multiple people were shot at Oxford High School in Michigan, according to multiple reports.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said four to six people had been shot at the suburban Detroit school, adding that there are no confirmed fatalities, NBC reports.

ClickOnDetroit.com, citing the sheriff's office, reports authorities do not believe there is still a threat, but police are still searching the building, which is on lockdown.

Fox2 reports authorities were called to an active shooter just before 1 p.m.

The condition of the injured victims is not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

