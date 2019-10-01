School Secretary Allegedly Sent Sexual Video of Herself to 14-Year-Old Boy

Image zoom Heather Matheison Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

A Florida middle school secretary is accused of sending a sexually explicit Snapchat video of herself to a 14-year-old student.

Heather Matheison, who works at Chasco Middle School in Port Richey, was arrested Friday after the student’s mother reported that her son received a video from her.

“The video depicts the defendant masturbating,” according to an arrest report from the Pasco Sheriff’s Office obtained by PEOPLE. “The complainant showed me a short video, which shows the defendant’s face.”

Police said Matheison, 25, allegedly confessed to sending the video to the student.

“She described the video exactly as I had seen, and she confessed to sending it over Snapchat to the 14-year-old victim,” the report states. “She stated her Snapchat account was deleted. The defendant stated she knew how old the victim was when she sent the video.”

Matheison is facing a charge of submitting electronic transmission material harmful to minors.

She could not be reached for comment.