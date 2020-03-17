School Nurse Charged in Student’s Rape Allegedly Planned to ‘Start Killing People’ in Mass Shooting

Image zoom Tetra Images/Getty Images

A former school nurse in Washington is behind bars for allegedly threatening to carry out a mass shooting in retaliation for being arrested and charged in January with raping a high school student, court documents show.

On Jan. 8, Mark David Glenn, 51, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with third-degree child rape of a 15-year-old girl, second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes, according to the Auburn Reporter.

Glenn pleaded not guilty on Jan. 23 in King County Superior Court and was released on an unspecified bond.

As part of his release, he was ordered to surrender his concealed pistol license, court documents state.

He allegedly told authorities he had no firearms in his possession, charging documents obtained by the Auburn Reporter state.

But on Feb. 28, police in Federal Way received an anonymous tip that Glenn had brought an AR-style rifle to a gun store in Bellevue the day before to have work performed on it, charging documents show, the Federal Way Mirror reports.

The anonymous caller told authorities that Glenn still had unregistered guns in his possession, including an unregistered AK-style pistol, the documents state.

While Glenn was at the gun store, he allegedly brought up the rape charges against him, saying he was innocent, “fed up” and “feeling like a poked bear,” the documents state.

As a result, he allegedly said he was “going to start killing people,” Federal Way police investigation documents state, according to the Auburn Reporter.

Glenn also allegedly declared that he was “going to indiscriminately shoot people because nobody was innocent,” the documents state.

Glenn was rearrested and booked at the Kent Regional Justice Center on Feb. 29.

A judge ruled that he violated a condition of his earlier release because he failed to surrender all of his weapons and committed a crime of harassment, the Federal Way Mirror reports.

Glenn was arrested on Feb. 29 and is being held in lieu of $250,000 at King County Jail.

It is unclear whether he has entered a plea or if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The rape allegations against Glenn came to light in October 2019, when a 15-year-old student at Todd Beamer High School, where Glenn worked as a school nurse, accused him of raping her in his car months earlier, charging documents show, local station King 5 News reports.

According to court documents obtained by the station, he picked up the 15-year-old girl, drove her to an area near a water park in Federal Way and allegedly raped her in the passenger seat of the car.

Two other students accused Glenn of making inappropriate comments about their bodies and allegedly touching them in a sexual manner when he was a nurse at the high school, the documents show.

He allegedly sent one of the teens sexually graphic messages over social media, King 5 News reports.

Allegations were reported to the district in September 2019, which immediately removed Glenn from the school, the Auburn Reporter states.

Glenn worked at 20 schools in the Federal Way Public School system, including 10 elementary schools.