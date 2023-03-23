Scammers Behind $87M Swindle of Elderly Americans Arrested in Thailand

The crime syndicate allegedly targetted 365 Americans mostly aged over 60

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 23, 2023 12:22 PM
In this photo release by Thailand Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, policemen talk to suspects, wearing light green shirt and sitting back to camera at left side, at Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau in Bangkok, Thailand Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Photo: Thailand Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau

Thai police have taken down an international gang that allegedly scammed older Americans out of $87 million by claiming to be law enforcement officials investigating money laundering.

The Associated Press reported 21 suspects were arrested on Tuesday in raids that focused on nine locations in Thailand. Authorities seized 162 bank accounts, multiple properties, 61 mobile phones, two cars and a gun. Another suspect was arrested Wednesday.

The wide-reaching investigation was led by Thailand's Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) and was sparked by information from the FBI and the U.S. Secret Service.

Authorities allege the scammers operated out of call centers and would claim to be law enforcement agents investigating money laundering. They would tell victims their bank accounts were suspicious and that money needed to be electronically transferred for the accounts to be verified, AP reported. Some victims' computers were also allegedly hacked by the gang, which sent viruses that allowed scammers to take control of their devices, the Bangkok Post cited.

Temple of the Emerald Buddha or Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram at twilight
Bangkok. iStockphoto/Getty Images

Victims were mostly elderly Americans and some worked as doctors, academics, dentists and army personnel, added the Bangkok Post. Thailand's deputy national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol told a news conference at the Royal Thai Police headquarters that 365 Americans were targetted and most of them were aged over 60, added the outlet.

Investigators tracked the money as it was laundered through gold shops, restaurants and various entertainment venues in the Thai province of Chonburi, around 80 miles southeast of Bangkok, reported NBC News.

Police said Indian nationals were leading the syndicate and had assets hidden in Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates, Peru and Poland, the Bangkok Post added.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Five Indian nationals and 15 Thais have been charged with involvement in transnational crime, fraud by impersonating others, fraud of the people, inputting false information into computer systems that causes damage to others, money laundering and conspiring to launder money, the Bangkok Post continued.

FBI cyber safety warnings state that government impersonation is a common fraud scheme that's frequently used to target the elderly.

The FBI's website added that seniors are targeted by scammers because they tend to be trusting and are more likely to both own a home and have financial savings. Elder fraud is also a growing problem and seniors rack up more than $3 billion in losses annually, per the FBI.

If you believe you or someone you know may have been a victim of elder fraud, contact your local FBI field office or submit a tip online.

Related Articles
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference
Authorities Are Fielding Threats and Preparing for Pro-Trump Protesters Ahead of Possible Wednesday Indictment
Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho
Man Arrested on Rape, Kidnapping Charges After 13-Year-Old Rescued from North Carolina Home
Peaches Stergo
36-Year-Old Woman Accused of Using Romance Scam to Swindle $2.8M from Elderly Holocaust Survivor
stephen smith's headstone
Stephen Smith: All About the Teen's Mysterious 2015 Death and Reopened Investigation After Murdaugh Murders
Alex Murdaugh and his defense attorney Jim Griffin listen to testimony during Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, in Walterboro, S.C.
Murdaugh Murders: A Complete Timeline of Alex Murdaugh's Trial
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Alex's Conviction
A picture taken on January 14, 2009 in New York, shows Bernard Madoff leaving US Federal Court after a hearing regarding his bail. The French prosecutor's office opened on May 29, 2009 an investigation into allegations of fraud following complaints from investors who say they were harmed in a pyramid scheme orchestrated by US financier Bernard Madoff, legal sources said.
'Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street' : The True Story Behind the Netflix Docuseries About Bernie Madoff
Jonathan Kassi
Man Arrested Over 'Sextortion' Case That Led to California Teen's Tragic Suicide
Golden State Killer's Murder Victims
Cold Cases Heat Up: How Advances in DNA Technology Are Helping to Bring Justice for Victims
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence -- Season 1 -- With unprecedented access, STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE excerpts striking first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray’s victims and incorporates personal audio tapes and video recordings to tell the story of his grim 10 year influence over a group of young people. The series follows the story from the cult’s origins in 2010 on the Sarah Lawrence campus until its recent demise, when the last members find their own paths to survival. (Photo: Courtesy of Hulu)
The True Story Behind Hulu's 'Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence'
Madison Russo
Iowa Woman Raised $37,000 on GoFundMe Claiming She Had 3 Forms of Cancer. Police Say It Was All a Lie
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late, in East Lansing, Mich
Suspect in Mich. State Mass Shooting ID'd, Caller's Tip Led Police to Him
Anggy Diaz https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-service-for-anggy-diaz?utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&fbclid=IwAR2U6DjH7hFS1YldK6SqfrznOFVMkFr6U7-oXoIryFKgrpJUJcwS95jC1-s
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Lawrence Ray
Who Is Larry Ray? Everything to Know About the Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Leader
Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Murder Suspect: What We Know About Bryan Kohberger
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
The Best True Crime Documentaries to Stream Now