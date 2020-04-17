Image zoom Charleston Police Department

A Charleston, S.C., man who was previously accused of being an accessory to the death of a 28-year-old woman has now been arrested for her murder, according to online jail records.

Celia Sweeney, a Massachusetts native, was confirmed missing on Feb. 28 after police conducted a welfare check at her residence and discovered her vehicle missing, which was found abandoned the following day.

“Detectives say circumstances inside the apartment revealed that someone had likely sustained fatal injuries, noting a significant amount of blood throughout the apartment and signs of a struggle,” according to an article on the website for local TV station WCBD.

Detectives quickly began searching for a person of interest who lived in nearby Spartanburg, about 200 miles away from where she was last seen, according to a press release issued from police.

“That person of interest was also found dead Monday at the residence where the body of Ms. Sweeney was found,” officials stated in the release. “The person of interest has been identified as Buddy Allen Carr, 32.”

Carr died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound, officials said.

According to an affidavit obtained by local newspaper The Post and Courier, neighbors of Sweeney told police she had been with Carr and Mark Walton in the hours leading up to her eventual death.

She allegedly texted friends that she was not comfortable with Carr at her apartment and intended to ask him to leave, but several friends were unable to contact her afterward, the affidavit stated.

On Carr’s property, police allegedly found a black storage container, which contained the deceased body of Sweeney, according to an affidavit obtained by local TV station FOX Carolina.

The Spartanburg County coroner told multiple outlets Sweeney died from blunt force trauma to the head. The trauma was “so severe,” she likely died immediately, according to the affidavit, which was reported by the station.

Inside Carr’s truck, police allegedly discovered a claw hammer with blood, several pairs of latex gloves, concrete bags and leather straps, the station reports.

Carr and Walton were allegedly together in Charleston on the dates of Sweeney’s disappearance, as well as when the items found in Carr’s truck were purchased, the site states.

Police arrested Walton as an accessory to murder, but upgraded his charge to murder. He is currently being held without bond, according to online jail records.