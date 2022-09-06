S.C. Teacher and Her Kids, 8 and 11, Found Shot to Death in Apparent Murder-Suicide

A South Carolina elementary school teacher and her two children were found shot to death at their home in what authorities believe to be an apparent murder-suicide.

Citing Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, WBTW-TV reports 42-year-old Laura Moberley, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley were all found dead at the family's Horry County, S.C., home, after police responded to a welfare check Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, all three family members appeared to have gunshot wounds, according to a news release, highlighting that there was no threat to the public.

Citing a redacted police report, the outlet reports one of the deceased individuals was named the shooter, while the other two were labeled victims.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the station, Moberley worked as a reading loss interventionist at Carolina Forest Elementary School, where her daughter Emily was also a student. Her son Eric was in middle school.

"We are at a loss for words after learning of the tragic incident that affected an entire family with ties to Horry County Schools," the district said in a statement, per the station.

"We lift our strongest prayers for the Moberley family and for everyone who knew them. We encourage our community to keep our students and staff in their thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

While police did not specify a motive in the shooting, WBTW reports Moberley was in the middle of a custody battle with her estranged husband William Moberley.