Mom Allegedly Puts Newborn in a Trash Bag in the Floorboard After Giving Birth in Her Car

A 21-year-old South Carolina woman is behind bars and her newborn is dead after she allegedly gave birth last week in her car and then left the infant in the floorboard after putting it in a trash bag, PEOPLE confirms.

Authorities learned what happened when Brennan Hailey Geller went to the hospital on Sunday for blood loss, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Geller was arrested Monday and is charged with homicide by child abuse, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

“The medical team caring for Geller told investigators she never told them the baby was in her car,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release.

The child was found in the vehicle hours later, according to the sheriff’s department.

Investigators believe Geller gave birth on Friday night in her car but then put the baby in a trash bag in the floorboard where she left it as she drove to her house.

She is accused of failing to give the infant medical aid.

Geller is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while she awaits a bond hearing, according to officials. She has not entered a plea.

It is unclear if she has retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf.