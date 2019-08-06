S.C. Girl, 5, Is Missing After Her Mom Is Found Slain at Home

Sharee Bradley, 29, was found dead inside her apartment, but her daughter, Nevaha Lashy Adams, was missing

By Harriet Sokmensuer
August 06, 2019 04:06 PM
Sumter Police Department

Police in South Carolina are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl after her mother was found dead at their home.

On Monday evening, Sharee Bradley, 29, was found dead by her family inside her apartment, according to a Sumter police news release obtained by PEOPLE.

But her daughter, Nevaha Lashy Adams, 5, was missing.

Nevaha is described as 4 feet 3 inches, and weighs about 50 lbs. She has braided black hair with colored beads.

Authorities took a suspect into custody — Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28 — after he was allegedly seen fleeing the home. According to jail records, Johnson has been charged with murder.

It remains unclear whether he plays a role, if any, in Nevaha’s disappearance.

Attorney information for Johnson was not available Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Adams’ whereabouts is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIME-SC.

