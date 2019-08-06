S.C. Girl, 5, Is Missing After Her Mom Is Found Slain at Home

Image zoom Sumter Police Department

Police in South Carolina are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl after her mother was found dead at their home.

On Monday evening, Sharee Bradley, 29, was found dead by her family inside her apartment, according to a Sumter police news release obtained by PEOPLE.

But her daughter, Nevaha Lashy Adams, 5, was missing.

Nevaha is described as 4 feet 3 inches, and weighs about 50 lbs. She has braided black hair with colored beads.

Authorities took a suspect into custody — Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28 — after he was allegedly seen fleeing the home. According to jail records, Johnson has been charged with murder.

It remains unclear whether he plays a role, if any, in Nevaha’s disappearance.

Attorney information for Johnson was not available Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Adams’ whereabouts is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIME-SC.