S.C. Girl, 6, Missing Since Monday Afternoon When She Vanished from Front Yard After School

Image zoom Facebook

Police in South Carolina are searching for a 6-year-old girl who went missing Monday afternoon after returning home from school.

Faye Marie Swetlik was reported missing by her family after she disappeared from her Cayce home’s front yard. Authorities initially reported that Faye never made it home after getting off of her school bus, but during an early-morning press conference Tuesday, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department officials said the 6-year-old had returned home “like any other day.”

It was while she played in her home’s front yard that her family realized she’d gone missing.

Image zoom Facebook

Authorities were called at 5 p.m., a little more than an hour after Faye’s family realized she was missing, and they spent Monday night searching and interviewing neighbors around the family’s Churchill Heights neighborhood.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

At the press conference Tuesday, county officials said there was no news yet as to the child’s whereabouts.

“Anything is possible,” one official said.

Faye is a first grader at Springdale Elementary School. She is described as having strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing polka-dot boots and a black t-shirt.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Cayce Department of Public Safety’s dedicated hotline at 803-205-4444.