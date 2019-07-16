Missing Mom of Newborn Twins Was Buried Naked in Shallow Grave and Wrapped in Garbage Bags

Image zoom Savannah Spurlock Richmond Police Department

Horrific new details have emerged about the death of Savannah Spurlock, the 22-year-old mother whose remains were found last week — seven months after she went missing.

WKYT reports that Detective Tye Chavies of the Kentucky State Police spoke during a hearing Monday, revealing how Spurlock’s naked, badly-decomposed body was recovered from a shallow grave.

The body had been wrapped in black garbage bags, and her feet were bound with tape, according to WPSD.

The disturbing details came during a preliminary hearing for David Sparks, 23, who is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the case. He remains in custody without bond, and has not been charged with Spurlock’s murder.

Medical examiners have yet to reveal a cause of death in this case, and investigators have yet to comment on a motive.

Spurlock, who gave birth to twins in December and has two other children, was last seen on January 4 in Lexington, Kentucky.

After a night out, Spurlock left The Other Bar in a car with two men. A third man drove separately. Investigators said that the men took her to a residence about 40 miles away. Sparks is believed to be one of the three men.

The remains were found after a man reported a foul odor coming from the property where Sparks’ parents’ home sits. Sparks lives on the property full-time, and has been a suspect in her disappearance for several months.

On Monday, Chavies further revealed a rug found buried with Spurlock matched a rug Sparks had in his bedroom.

According to WKYT, Chavies said Sparks allegedly texted his sister on Jan. 5, asking her where she’d purchased the rug.

Surveillance footage from a nearby Walmart allegedly shows him purchasing a similar rug. Blood matching Spurlock’s DNA was also allegedly found in Sparks’ bedroom closet.

“A lot of stuff that he revealed that we didn’t know,” Spurlock’s friend, Sabrina Speratos, told WKYT. “I personally didn’t know. That was rough. It’s emotional. It’s hard to talk about. You hope to never hear anything like that. It’s pretty gruesome.”

Sparks has not entered pleas to the charges against him, and his attorney was unavailable for comment.