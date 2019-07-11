Human Remains Found in Search for Missing Mom of Newborn Twins — and Man Is Arrested

Image zoom Richmond Police Department

Human remains have been found at the last known location of Savannah Spurlock, the 22-year-old mom who has been missing for six months.

Spurlock, who gave birth to twins in December and has two other children, was last seen on January 4 in Lexington, Kentucky. After a night out, Spurlock left The Other Bar in a car with two men. A third man drove separately. Investigators said that the men took her to a residence about 40 miles away.

Remains have been found at that residence, according to Fox News, and will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for testing and identification. Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy told Fox that he couldn’t yet confirm that the badly decomposed remains belong to Spurlock.

The remains were found after a man reported a foul odor coming from the property, according to an arrest citation first obtained by WKYT. The home is owned by the parents of David Sparks, one of the last people believed to be with Spurlock. He lives on the property full-time, and has been a suspect in her disappearance for several months.

During the search, officials say that they found the remains and “other items” buried on the property behind the home.

The additional items were not identified, but Sparks’ arrest citation says, “These items were last known to be in the control of only two individuals, the missing person, and [Sparks].”

David Sparks has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. He has not been charged with murder, but police call him a “primary suspect,” WLEX-TV reports.

Sparks was booked into a jail in Madison County, PEOPLE confirms. He is being held without bond and has not yet retained an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf. He has not yet entered a plea.