Someone Put Googly Eyes on a Statue in Savannah and Police Are Not Amused

Things got sticky in Georgia this week after a historical monument was given googly eyes.

The Savannah Police Department is currently searching for the suspect who is responsible for adding a new feature to the Nathanael Greene Monument, reports WSAV.

SPD arrived at Johnson Square on Thursday afternoon after they received a call about a trespasser, and noticed that the statue — which had been there since 1902 — now had some hard-to-miss eyes.

The statue of Greene, a former Savannah resident, was created in honor of the officer’s service and leadership during the Revolutionary War. He is considered one of the country’s top officers from the war — just second to George Washington.

Needless to say, local police were not amused by the prank and immediately removed the eyes from the statue, WSAV said.

Googly eyes on the Nathanael Greene Monument in Johnson Square City of Savannah/Facebook

Although no damage was caused by the removal process, the person who gave Greene his eyes is facing a trespassing charge — since the person had to jump the fence around the historical monument — and now, the city is out to find the person behind the prank.

In Georgia, criminal trespass — which includes “defacing, mutilating or defiling” a monument to a deceased person who served in the military — is considered a misdemeanor offense, but can be deemed a felony if the damage exceeds $500.

“Who did this?! Someone placed googly eyes on our historic #NathanaelGreene statue in #JohnsonSquare,” the City of Savanah said in a statement on Facebook. “It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter, in fact, it’s a crime.”

Meanwhile, the Internet found humor in the googly eye joke, with many Facebook users commenting on the city’s post, claiming the issue was not as important as others in the community and sharing their own comical googly eye memes.

“I always wanted to visit Savannah, but now that I see how unsafe it is, no thanks! I’ll consider it once they catch this psychopath. Is the FBI involved yet?” one user sarcastically wrote.

“So I’m not a part of this community or anything, but you guys do realize you just dared your entire city to googly eyes all of your monuments right?” added someone else. “Just pick the eyes off and move on.”

“There’s literally a town that’s completely leveled right now and we are worried about $2 eyeballs that barely stick on a good day?” another user wrote, referencing Hurricane Michael. “Let’s worry about something a little more serious. It’d cost 50x more just to put them in jail for a day.”

Savannah Police are currently investigating the incident and reviewing nearby cameras to find the googly eye bandit. They are asking anyone with information to call the Savannah police tip line at 912-525-3124.