Police believe Savannah Pruitt did not run away

Tennessee Girl, 14, 'Was Her Normal, Bubbly Self' Before Vanishing More than 2 Weeks Ago

Authorities are desperately searching in four states for a Tennessee teen who vanished more than two weeks ago from her home and whose cell phone pinged 140 miles away in Kentucky, multiple news outlets report.

Savannah Leigh Pruitt, 14, of Madisonville, was last seen at her home on the night of Jan. 13, say authorities, local TV station WATE reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her mother, Christina Pruitt, last saw her daughter between 11 and 11:30 p.m., when the teen was heading to bed, say police, ABC News reports.

Hours later, between 5:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., her two cell phones pinged in the Corbin, Kentucky, area — nearly 140 miles from her hometown, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives said at a press conference Friday, WATE reports.

“Both phones were powered off at that point and there has not been any activity on either phone since that early morning hour of Jan. 14,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detective Jason Fillyaw said at the press conference, ABC News reports.

Authorities do not believe Savannah ran away, Fillyaw said, ABC News reports. She is the eldest of four siblings.

Her bedroom window was found open and some of her sheets and articles of clothing were missing, say investigators, according to WATE.

Savannah’s parents told ABC News they don’t know anyone in Kentucky and don’t believe Savannah does either, andding that nothing seemed amiss the last time they saw their daughter.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“We were sitting in the living room, talking,” the teen’s father, Randall Pruitt, told ABC News. “She was her normal, bubbly self, and happy.”

The FBI and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have joined the search for Savannah, which has expanded into four states including Missouri, WATE reports.

But investigators are asking for the public’s help.

“At this point in time, we truly need the eyes and ears of the community,” detectives said Friday, ABC News reports.

In late December, the family moved back to Tennessee from Lawrenceville, Georgia, where they had lived for many years, local station WSB-TV Atlanta reports.

“We’re very heartbroken,” Christina Pruitt told WATE. “I miss her. I don’t understand…”

“It’s like having your soul ripped out of your body,” Randall Pruitt told the station. “You can’t think, you can’t eat, you can’t sleep, you can’t rest — life has just ceased for us since she left.”

Calls to the MCSO and the TBI were not immediately returned.

Savannah is 5 feet 3 inches and 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.