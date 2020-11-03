Russian Oligarch 'Sausage King' Is Killed with Crossbow in Home Sauna

Vladimir Marugov and his partner were in the sauna when two intruders broke in, tied them up and demanded money

Russian oligarch Vladimir Marugov, also known as the "Sausage King" because he owned several meat-processing factories, was killed in his sauna with a crossbow after masked intruders broke into his estate near Moscow.

According to Reuters, Marugov was at home, in a sauna with his partner, when two intruders tied them up and demanded money before shooting him with a crossbow on Monday.

The woman was able to flee out a window and alert police, the BBC reports. By the time police arrived, 54-year-old Marugov was dead.

"While inspecting the scene, investigators seized the crossbow the man was shot with," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement, AFP reports.

The attackers allegedly stole Marugov’s car, which was later discovered in the suburbs of Istra, a town near Moscow, according to AFP.

According to the Guardian, one of the alleged suspects was taken into custody and has refused to speak with police. The man “acquired the crossbow in a shop in Moscow and was directly involved in the attack on the businessman,” the Investigative Committee said, the Guardian reports.

In a strange twist, police allegedly searched the suspect’s apartment on Tuesday and found an elderly man there, handcuffed to a bedpost. The man was allegedly being held captive and forced to sign over his apartment in Moscow, the Guardian reports. At the scene, police took a person into custody who was allegedly guarding the handcuffed man.

Police said the suspect arrested in the murder of Marugov was also allegedly involved in a scheme to extort apartments from Russians, according to the Guardian.