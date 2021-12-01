'Literally the Perfect Victim': Jeffrey Epstein Survivor Recounts Grooming, Abuse on 'Pedophile Island'

Sarah Ransome is no longer a victim — she's a survivor, and she's sharing her story in her new book, out Dec.

Sarah Ransome victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and author of "Silenced No More: Surviving my Journey to Hell and Back" at home in England on

By the time Sarah Ransome turned 22, she had already experienced a lifetime of trauma — she'd been raped by a high school classmate, developed a dependency on alcohol and left an abusive relationship.

It was 2006 and she was living in Scotland when she decided to start anew in New York City with dreams of attending the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Within weeks of moving to the big city, her dream would quickly become a living nightmare upon meeting financier Jeffrey Epstein and his socialite partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

"I was naïve. I was vulnerable. I was broken," Ransome, now 37, tells PEOPLE. "I was literally the perfect victim for them."

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwel Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2005 | Credit: Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty

In her new book, Silenced No More: Surviving My Journey to Hell and Back, (published Dec. 7), Ransome reveals the details of her horrific nine-month ordeal with Epstein and Maxwell — and how she was determined to heal.

She writes about visiting Epstein's island known as Little St. Jeff, located off of St. Thomas, where she was raped repeatedly by Epstein. The island became notorious, dubbed "Pedophile Island" by survivors. It was there that she was also introduced to Maxwell, whom everyone feared.

"It was Ghislaine who was the real enforcer," Ransome says. "She was the enforcer. She was the groomer. She controlled everything."

In June 2020, Maxwell, now 59, was charged with six felonies, including conspiracy to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts and perjury. She pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been held without bond in a Brooklyn, N.Y., jail.

Epstein, who was found dead in prison at age 66 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking in 2019, deprived many accusers the chance of seeing him brought to justice. Before dismissing his case due to his death, U.S. Judge Richard Berman allowed more than two dozen accusers the chance to read an impact statement, including Ransome.

"That day was very emotional for me," she recalls. "We'd been denied our day in court because of what happened to Jeffrey. That one day gave me my day in court."

On Monday, Maxwell's trial started in U.S. Federal Court in Manhattan. And Ransome flew from Scotland to be there with her fellow survivors, once again.