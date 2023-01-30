Podcast Goes Inside Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Case, When Student's Father Moved into Her Dorm

Lawrence Ray moved into his daughter's dorm room in 2010 and began sexually, psychologically and physically abusing her schoolmates and other young people

By Greg Hanlon
Published on January 30, 2023 10:15 AM
Lawrence Ray
Lawrence Ray. Photo: HONS/AP/Shutterstock

A new six-part podcast examines the disturbing case of the Sarah Lawrence sex cult and ringleader Lawrence Ray, who was recently sentenced to 60 years in prison for multiple crimes including extortion and sex trafficking.

"Devil in the Dorm," by Law & Crime, premiers Jan. 30 and streams ad-free exclusively on Wondery+. It's hosted by actress Elisabeth Röhm, herself a Sarah Lawrence alum who, in a press release, says she feels "a sense of responsibility to tell this story."

It's a harrowing, implausible-seeming story. Ray was the father of a Sarah Lawrence student who moved into his daughter's dorm room in 2010 and set about sexually, psychologically and physically abusing her schoolmates and other young people. The abuse began at Sarah Lawrence, a prestigious liberal arts college just outside of New York City when Ray began giving "therapy sessions" to his daughter's roommates, purporting to "help them with psychological problems," an indictment filed against him in 2020 said.

It was through these "sessions" that Ray laid the groundwork for psychological conditioning that would "eventually lead these young adults to become unwitting victims of sexual exploitation, verbal and physical abuse, extortion, forced labor and prostitution," FBI Assistant Director in Charge William F. Sweeney, Jr. said at the time of Ray's 2020 arrest.

The abuse continued the following summer at Ray's apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where several students moved in with him in 2011.

Ray, who presented himself as a father figure, a psychologist and a spiritual advisor rolled into one, "learned intimate details about [the victims'] private lives, vulnerabilities, and mental health struggles under the pretense of helping them. Ray alienated several of the victims from their parents, and convinced several of the victims that they were 'broken' and in need of fixing by Ray," the indictment stated.

Ray would often coerce his victims into giving false confessions for offenses they did not commit, and then would extract payment in compensation for those imagined offenses.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The investigation by law enforcement into Ray was prompted after a story titled "The Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence" was published by New York Magazine in April 2019.

He was convicted last April and was sentenced to prison on Jan. 20 of this year.

The podcasts digs into the case's expansive court records, navigating the many disturbing details. Röhm, as the host, provides personal reflections as a Sarah Lawrence alum.

Elisabeth Röhm
Elisabeth Röhm. Courtesy Elisabeth Röhm

"It's a story I feel deeply connected to having been an alum of Sarah Lawrence and the mom of a teenager," Röhm, who also has a feature film on the case in development at Lifetime, says in the press release.

"I hope it is a reminder for all of us to never turn a blind eye on our children, and that this podcast and forthcoming movie begin a conversation so that this type of victimization never happens again," she says.

"Devil in the Dorm," a six-part podcast by Law&Crime produced by Elisabeth Röhm, premieres Jan. 30 and streams ad-free on Wondery+.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
Lawrence Ray
Sarah Lawrence Sex 'Cult' Leader Convicted of 15 Crimes, Including Sex Trafficking and Extortion
Lawrence Ray
N.Y. Man Accused of Starting Alleged Sex Cult out of Daughter's College Dorm
Lawrence Ray
Former Student Once Thought to Be Victim of Alleged Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Is Now Charged in Case
Bella Thorne attends the Sally LaPointe front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 12, 2019 in New York City
Bella Thorne Says She Lost Role at 10 Because Director Accused Her of 'Flirting with Him'
Chinese-Canadian Singer Kris Wu Sentenced to 13 Years for Rape
Chinese-Canadian Singer Kris Wu Sentenced to 13 Years for Raping Multiple Women: Reports
James Toback from 'The Private Life Of A Modern Woman' walks the red carpet ahead of the 'The Leisure Seeker (Ella & John)' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 3, 2017 in Venice, Italy.
Oscar-Nominated Director James Toback Accused of Being a 'Serial Sexual Predator' in New Complaint
Pieper Lewis gives her Allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The Des Moines teen pleaded guilty to killing her alleged rapist in June 2020.
Pieper Lewis, Sex Trafficking Victim Who Killed Alleged Rapist, Escapes from Custody
This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows Roger Golubski, a former Kansas City, Kansas Police detective. Golubski, who has long been accused of preying on Black women during criminal investigations was indicted, on charges that he sexually abused two women, the FBI said
Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'
aips-documentary-1
'A Friend of the Family': How a Neighbor Groomed a Set of Parents and Abducted Their Daughter — Twice
Chandler Cardente
R.I. Man Accused of Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old Girl, Then Offering Fellow Inmate $200 to Kill Her
Mandatory Credit: Photo by ALAN BERNER/AP/Shutterstock (10705642a) FILE - In this Feb. 6 1998, file photo Mary Kay LeTourneau listens to testimony during a court hearing in Seattle. Vili Fualaau who married his former sixth-grade teacher, LeTourneau, after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation from her. King County court records show 33-year-old Fualaau asked the court for a legal separation from 55-year-old Letourneau on May 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Alan Berner, Pool. File) Mary Kay Letourneau - 06 Feb 1998; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Gorry/AP/Shutterstock (12461000a) Rep. John G. Schmitz (R-Calif.) who lost his re-election bid in the primaries, tells a Capitol Hill news conference, that he will seek the presidential nomination at the American Party's convention in Louisville, Kent Schmitz Presidential Aspirations, Washington, United States - 02 Aug 1972
Mary Kay Letourneau Was 'Devastated' When Politician Father Was Caught Fathering Children with Student: Doc
Pieper Lewis
Iowa Girl Who Killed Man Who Repeatedly Raped Her Avoids Prison, But Must Pay His Family $150,000
US School Shooting Michigan
Oxford High School Shooting Suspect Ethan Crumbley to Plead Guilty to Charges, Prosecutors Say
CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 22: Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. R. Kelly appeared before a judge to request permission to travel to Dubai to perform in concerts. (Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)
R. Kelly Found Guilty on Six Counts in Child Pornography Trial
walt whitman high school
Disgraced Maryland Rowing Coach Gets 3-Year Prison Sentence for Sexually Abusing Girls on His Team
Stoughton police chief Donna McNamara at a morning news conference. The chief spoke about an internal investigation that found three officers had an inappropriate relationship with a young woman who killed herself last year.
3 Mass. Police Officers Allegedly Had 'Inappropriate Relations' with Young Woman Who Died by Suicide