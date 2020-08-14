Mass. Woman’s Hotel Death Was Initially Deemed Cardiac Arrest — But Now Police Say Man Killed Her

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a woman found dead in March in a boutique hotel near Boston’s Fenway Park.

According to a press release from the Boston Police Department, Aaron Parsons, 43, was arrested Wednesday in South Paris, Maine. Among the charges he faces are manslaughter and being a fugitive from justice.

On March 13, Boston police responded to a call about a cardiac arrest in the Verb Hotel, where they found Sarah Dorany, 29, unresponsive. CBS Boston reports police initially said she died from cardiac arrest, but in late July, her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The outlet, citing the U.S. Marshals Office, reports Parsons is accused of strangling Dorany to death before fleeing to Maine.

Before the discovery of Dorany’s body, police in Fitchburg, where she lived, issued a missing persons flyer for her. The flyer said that police believed she left Fitchburg on March 11 and went to Eastern Standard Kitchen and Drinks, a bar several blocks from the hotel where she was found dead.