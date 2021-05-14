Sara Hudson's family approved the deal that sent Glen Richter to prison for life

Man Gets Life in Prison for Killing of 'Brilliant' College Grad Found in Burning SUV on Birthday

The 51-year-old Texas man who kidnapped and murdered 22-year-old Sara Hudson in the summer of 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Glen Richter will no longer face the death penalty after pleading guilty to one count of murder during a court hearing Thursday.

Initially, Richter was charged with capital murder, a more severe charge.

Hudson's family signed off on the plea deal, as the reduced murder charge would ensure Richter spends the rest of his life behind bars.

Richter will become parole eligible when he's 81, according to a press release from the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.

On the night of her death, Hudson did not to show up for an August 19, 2019, party planned at a local bar in honor of her 22nd birthday.

Authorities said Richter abducted Hudson soon after she exited her car in the bar's parking lot.

The press statement states Richter grabbed Hudson before forcing her back into her SUV. He made her drive to a nearby ATM, where she was instructed to withdraw $700.

Afterwards, Richter sexually assaulted Hudson and then shot her.

At the time of her murder, Hudson was a recent college graduate.

Relatives had described her as a "brilliant" young woman.

Investigators discovered her body inside her smoldering SUV, hours after she was kidnapped.

The statement states Richter's fingerprints were found all over the torched vehicle.