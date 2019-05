At 7:32 a.m., police responded to 911 calls about an active shooter at Santa Fe High School in Sante Fe, Texas, a town of about 12,000 in the eastern part of the state.

Armed with a shotgun and a .38 revolver, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, walked into a first-period art class and opened fire. Moving between classrooms, he looked for people to shoot, yelling, “Surprise!” as he flung open the door of a supply closet where eight students were hiding and killing two students inside.

School Police Officer John Barnes rushed toward the gunshots in hopes of stopping the shooter. Instead, he found the gunman lying in wait for him, shooting Barnes in the upper arm, nearly killing him.