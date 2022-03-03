Santa Fe Police Officer, Motorist Killed When Patrol Cars Crash During Pursuit of Kidnapping Suspect

Authorities are still searching for the fugitive they were chasing at the time of the accident, though the kidnapped woman survived and was taken to a hospital for treatment

Two people are dead after a police pursuit in New Mexico ended in a tragic, four-car crash Wednesday.

Officer Robert Duran of the Santa Fe Police Department was in one of the patrol units pursuing a man who allegedly carjacked a woman's car with her inside. During the chase, the patrol cars collided with the stolen vehicle and another motorist's car.

Duran, 43, and the uninvolved motorist, who has not been identified, died as a result of the crash.

The kidnapping suspect fled on foot and is wanted by authorities, according to a news release from the city of Santa Fe. The woman inside the fleeing vehicle was able to escape after the accident and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the release adds.

According to a follow-up statement released by the city, Duran joined the SFPD in 2015 as a police cadet and had been assigned to the department's Patrol Section in addition to being a part of the SFPD's Emergency Response Team.

Duran was married and had two teenage sons, the statement adds.

In a Wednesday evening news conference, interim police Chief Paul Joye called Duran a "well-respected officer," The Santa Fe New Mexican reports.

"I don't even have the words to accurately describe what we are all dealing with and going through," Joye said, per the outlet. "This is a hit for all of us. This is going to take us a while to get through. … This is just devastating to all of us as a family here."