Multiple Injuries in Southern California High School Shooting

The suspect is still at large, said authorities

By Greg Hanlon
November 14, 2019 11:32 AM
NBC Los Angeles

Authorities responded Thursday morning to reports of an active shooter at a high school in Santa Clarita, California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced on Twitter that there was a shooting at Saugus High School. According to tweet by Undersheriff Tim Murakami, several people were injured in the shooting and police are searching for the suspect.

Authorities described the suspect as an Asian male wearing black clothing.

Authorities encouraged neighborhood residents to stay inside and lock their doors and stay inside, and to call 911 if they see the suspect.

All schools in the district have been placed on lockdown, said authorities.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.