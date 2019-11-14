Multiple Injuries in Southern California High School Shooting

Image zoom NBC Los Angeles

Authorities responded Thursday morning to reports of an active shooter at a high school in Santa Clarita, California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced on Twitter that there was a shooting at Saugus High School. According to tweet by Undersheriff Tim Murakami, several people were injured in the shooting and police are searching for the suspect.

Authorities described the suspect as an Asian male wearing black clothing.

Authorities encouraged neighborhood residents to stay inside and lock their doors and stay inside, and to call 911 if they see the suspect.

All schools in the district have been placed on lockdown, said authorities.

