N.Y. College Student, 19, Vanished Without a Trace 9 Days Ago: 'Nightmare,' Says Father  

The search for a missing college sophomore continues more than one week after she disappeared.

Saniyya Dennis, 19, was last seen leaving her SUNY Buffalo State College dorm at 11 p.m. on April 24, according to a Buffalo State Police news release.

On Saturday, authorities and volunteers searched Niagara Falls State Park, the place where Saniyya's phone last pinged.

"We combed the whole park, even places where she was nowhere near, putting up flyers," her father, Calvin Byrd, told local station WGRZ. "The dogs came out yesterday, and today they had the helicopter for the search."

Saniyya's family has come up from New York City to help search for their loved one. Byrd called the experience a "nightmare."

"People watch these crime shows, I'm living this," he said, WGRZ reports.

Byrd has been using social media to raise awareness for his daughter, a sophomore at the university.

While authorities believe no foul play is involved in Saniyya's disappearance at this time, her family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to her safe return.

Saniyya described as a Black female who is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 125 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the police news release, investigators believe that she may need medical attention and that she may still be in the Western New York area or may have traveled to Yonkers, N.Y.