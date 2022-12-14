Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Remembering the 89 Students Killed in School Shootings From that Day Until Now

The murders of 20 first graders and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012 in Newtown, Conn., shook the nation. It also led many to hope the horrific attack would be the last school shooting. But in the 10 years since, school shootings have only increased.

Since Sandy Hook, there have been 22 shootings at schools all over the country, in which at least 69 children have been killed. The May 2022 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which took the lives of 19 students and two teachers, became the second deadliest school shooting in the United States, followed by the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2018, which claimed the lives of 17, including 14 students. And as the number of school shootings has risen, so has the number of mass shootings in the United States, nearly tripling since 2013, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit that collects information about shootings.

Here are the shootings that have taken place in the past ten years, beginning with Sandy Hook, in which young people were killed while attending school or during school activities:

Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting in Newtown, Conn., Dec. 14, 2012

The nation mourned the loss of 20 first-graders and 6 educators including the principal and school psychologist when a 20-year-old gunman entered the elementary school and shot his victims with an AR-15-style semi-automatic weapon. He turned the gun on himself as police arrived. Former President Barack Obama says he considers the shooting "the single darkest day" of his presidency.

Charlotte Bacon, 6

Daniel Barden, 7

Olivia Engel, 6

Josephine Gay, 7

Dylan Hockley, 6

Madeleine Hsu, 6

Catherine Hubbard, 6

Chase Kowalski, 7

Jesse Lewis, 6

Ana Márquez-Greene, 6

James Mattioli, 6

Grace McDonnell, 7

Emilie Parker, 6

Jack Pinto, 6

Noah Pozner, 6

Caroline Previdi, 6

Jessica Rekos, 6

Avielle Richman, 6

Benjamin Wheeler, 6

Allison Wyatt, 6

Arapahoe High School, Centennial, Colo., Dec. 13, 2013

Angry at a debate coach for demoting him as team captain, an 18-year-old student wrote in a diary that he wanted to "exact revenge [and] shoot up my school…before the year is over," police reported. Armed with a pump-action shotgun, a machete and homemade explosives, he entered a school hallway and fatally shot a 17-year-old classmate in the head before killing himself.

Claire Davis, 17

Reynolds High School, Troutdale, Ore., June 10, 2014

A 14-year-old freshman was fatally shot and a physical education teacher was wounded when a student opened fire inside the boys' locker room. Emilio Hoffman, a well-liked member of the junior varsity soccer team, was shot twice in the chest with an AR-15 rifle the 15-year-old shooter brought to school on the bus in a guitar case. The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Emilio Hoffman, 14

Marysville Pilchuck High School, Marysville, Wash., Oct. 24, 2014

A 15-year-old high school freshman texted an invitation to five other students to meet in the cafeteria and then turned a handgun on them, killing four people, including his cousin. The shooter's father was sentenced to two years in prison for purchasing firearms while subject to a domestic violence protection order.

Shaylee Chuckulnaskit, 14

Andrew Fryberg, 15

Zoe Galasso, 14

Gia Soriano, 14

Independence High School, Glendale, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2016

A high school sophomore fatally shot her 15-year-old ex-girlfriend, also a sophomore, before turning the gun on herself in a murder-suicide. The night before, the shooter, 15, tweeted that she felt "rejected."

May Kieu, 15

North Park Elementary School, San Bernardino, Calif., April 10, 2017

A special education teacher was at a table with some of her students when her estranged husband walked into the classroom and used a high-caliber revolver to fatally shoot her and an 8-year-old student before taking his own life.

Jonathan Alfredo Martinez, 8

Freeman High School, Rockford Wash., Sept. 13, 2017

A 15-year-old sophomore fatally shot one classmate and wounded three others when he opened fire in a hallway just after school started. A 15-year-old student died trying to stop the shooter, who was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated murder and attempted murder.

Sam Strahan, 15

Aztec High School, Aztec, N.M., Dec. 7, 2017

A high school senior and junior were killed when a 21-year-old man disguised as a student shot them at random inside their school. The gunman, a former student at the high school who never graduated, then shot and killed himself.

Francisco Fernandez, 17

Casey Marquez, 17

Marshall County High School, near Benton, Ky., Jan. 23, 2018

Two students were killed and 14 were injured when a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire in an open area of his high school with a gun he had taken from his stepfather's unlocked closet. He pleaded guilty to the killings and was sentenced in 2020 to two life terms in prison.

Preston Ryan Cope, 15

Bailey Nicole Holt, 15

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Fla., Feb. 14, 2018

Fourteen students and three staff members were killed when a 19-year-old student who had been expelled for disciplinary reasons opened fire at the school with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. The shooting galvanized Parkland students, who launched a movement to end gun violence by leading the historic March for Our Lives demonstration in Washington, D.C., in March 2018. The shooter was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14

Martin Duque Anguiano, 14

Nicholas Dworet, 17

Jaime Guttenberg, 14

Luke Hoyer, 15

Cara Loughran, 14

Gina Montalto, 14

Joaquin Oliver, 17

Alaina Petty, 14

Meadow Pollack, 18

Helena Ramsay, 17

Alex Schachter, 14

Carmen Schentrup, 16

Peter Wang, 15

Santa Fe High School, Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018

During first period, a 17-year-old allegedly opened fire in the school's art complex, killing 8 students and two teachers and wounding 13 others. After surrendering, the teen was arrested and faces state and federal charges. In Feb. 2022, his trial was delayed for a third time after he was recommitted to a mental health facility and deemed not competent to stand trial.

Jared Black, 17

Shana Fisher, 16

Christian Riley Garcia, 15

Angelique Ramirez, 15

Aaron Kyle McLeod, 15

Sabika Sheikh, 17

Christopher Jake Stone, 17

Kimberly Vaughan, 14

David W. Butler High School, Matthews, N.C., Oct. 29, 2018

A 16-year-old sophomore was shot and killed, allegedly by a 16-year-old freshman during a fight in a crowded school hallway. Police say the shooting was the result of bullying, though the victim's family says he wasn't the one doing the bullying. Charged as an adult, the shooter pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to a maximum of nine years in jail.

Bobby McKeithen, 16

STEM School Highlands Ranch, Highlands Ranch, Colo., May 7, 2019

An 18-year-old senior died saving his classmates when another 18 year old opened fire while he and other students were watching The Princess Bride in class. One student was killed and eight people were wounded. The shooter was sentenced to life in prison. A 16-year-old who helped plan the attack and also shot and wounded four students was sentenced to life without parole.

Kendrick Castillo, 18

Saugus High School, Santa Clarita, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019

On his 16th birthday, a student retrieved a gun from his backpack and opened fire in the quad at a California high school. He killed two students and injured three others before taking his own life.

Dominic Blackwell, 14

Gracie Anne Muehlberger, 15

Watson Chapel Junior High School, Pine Bluff, Ark., Mar. 1, 2021

Weeks of winter weather forced students to transition to remote learning but on their first day back on campus, a 15-year-old fatally shot and killed a member of the school's Junior ROTC program, authorities said.

Daylon Burnett, 15

Washington Middle School, Albuquerque, N.M., Aug. 13, 2021

Just days after the start of the new school year, a middle school student was shot to death after defending a boy who was reportedly being bullied during lunch. Police said the shooter was a 13-year-old fellow student.

Bennie Hargrove, 13

Mount Tabor High School, Winston-Salem, N.C., Sept. 1, 2021

A personal dispute between two students allegedly led to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy at a North Carolina high school.

William Miller Jr., 15

Oxford High School, Oxford Township, Mich., Nov. 30, 2021

Four students were killed and seven people were injured after a 15-year-old classmate shot them with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun. The gun was purchased by the shooter's father just days before the massacre.

Madisyn Baldwin , 17

Tate Myre , 16

Hana St. Juliana, 14

Justin Shilling, 17

South Education Center, Richfield, Minn., Feb. 1, 2022

A 15-year-old student who loved football was fatally shot outside his Minnesota high school, following a group altercation, authorities said. Another student, 17, sustained critical injuries.

Jahmari Rice, 15

Tanglewood Middle School, Greenville, S.C., Mar. 31, 2022

In what police believe was a targeted shooting, a 12-year-old boy was shot to death, allegedly by a 12-year-old fellow student, inside a South Carolina middle school.

Jamari Cortez Bonaparte-Jackson, 12

Robb Elementary School, Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022

In one of the deadliest mass school shootings in U.S. history, a lone gunman stormed a Texas elementary school with an AR-15-style weapon, opening fire in two classrooms full of students. Nineteen children and two adults were killed. The gunman was shot by law enforcement officers, whose actions have been widely criticized after it was revealed that 77 minutes elapsed between the first call and the time officers entered the classroom.

Nevaeh Bravo, 10

Jackie Cazares, 9

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10

Jose Manuel Flores, Jr., 10

Ellie Garcia, 9

Uziyah Garcia, 9

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Xavier Lopez, 10

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10

Tess Marie Mata, 10

Maranda Mathis, 11

Alithia Ramirez, 10

Annabell Rodriguez, 10

Maite Rodriguez, 10

Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, 10

Layla Salazar, 11

Jailah Silguero, 10

Eliahna Torres, 10

Rojelio Torres, 10

Roxborough High School, Philadelphia, Pa., Sept. 27, 2022

Five gunmen ambushed a group of teens immediately after a high school football scrimmage, killing one and injuring four others. Police believe the 14-year-old fatal victim was an innocent bystander.

Nicolas Elizalde, 14

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 24, 2022

A 15-year-old girl with a passion for dance was shot after an adult entered his former Missouri high school armed with an AR-15-style rifle and more than 600 rounds of ammunition, killing the teen and a teacher and injuring seven others.

Alexzandria Bell, 15

Why Wasn't Sandy Hook the Last School Shooting?

Within months of the Sandy Hook massacre, anguished parents took their message to Washington, D.C., demanding tougher gun laws. Despite their efforts, school shootings continued and no federal laws were enacted until 2022, when Congress passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, mandating stronger background checks for gun buyers ages 18 to 21 and calling for $13 billion in funding for mental health, violence-prevention and other programs. Many gun-violence-prevention advocates say more is needed—a bill to ban assault rifles is currently stalled in the Senate.

To make your voice heard, reach out to Congress at house.gov and senate.gov.