Sandy Hook Parents Describe Being Put Through 'Hell' by Alex Jones' Lies About School Shooting

The far-right conspiracy theorist is being sued after saying the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was "a giant hoax" — but on Wednesday, he said the shooting was "100% real"

By Steve Helling
Published on August 3, 2022 04:49 PM
Alex Jones
Alex Jones. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The parents of a child who was murdered during the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting testified in a Texas courtroom on Tuesday, and said that they were "tormented" for years by the public statements of right-wing radio host Alex Jones.

Jones, the 48-year-old Infowars host, was sued last year for defamation by two parents who lost their son in the shooting. Jones was found legally responsible in October 2021 for making false statements about the victims.

In last October's proceeding, Jones was found liable for spreading false and inflammatory statements about the massacre, calling the mass shooting "a giant hoax." At the time, Jones told the millions who watch his show and visit his site that it was a "false flag" operation staged by crisis actors posing as grieving parents to strengthen gun control laws.

Jones and his attorneys have long maintained that his comments are protected by the First Amendment. On Wednesday, Jones testified during trial that he now believes the shooting was "100% real."

"Especially since I've met the parents. It's 100% real," he said.

In court on Tuesday, the parents' attorneys asked for $150 million in damages.

A sign stands near the site of the December 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting
John Moore/Getty Images

During his testimony, Neil Heslin, the father of 6-year-old victim Jesse Lewis, became emotional as he discussed about the impact of Jones' public statements.

"He tarnished the honor and legacy of Jesse," Heslin said, while fighting back tears. "I can't even begin to describe the last nine and a half years of hell we've suffered because of [Jones].

"There's got to be a strong deterrent that shall prevent him from peddling this propaganda," Heslin told the court. During his testimony, Heslin said that he was hoping to "restore my credibility, my reputation, and Jesse's legacy that he so much deserves."

But the strongest words came from Jesse's mother, Scarlett Lewis.

"Jesse was real," she said, addressing Jones. "I'm a real mom."

Lewis said that she believed that Jones didn't believe the untrue statements he was propagating, even at the time. "That's the problem, I know you know that, but you keep saying it," she said. "Why? Why? For money?"

"Having a six year old son shot in the forehead is an unbearable pain," she said. "And then to have someone on top of that perpetuate a lie that it was a hoax, that it didn't happen, that it was a false flag, and that I was an actress..." she said as her voice trailed off.

"It seems so incredible to me that we have to do this," Lewis said as she addressed Jones. "That we have to implore you — not just implore you, punish you — to get you to stop lying... It is surreal what is going on in here."

Jones took the stand later in the afternoon.

"I never intentionally tried to hurt you," he testified, addressing the plaintiffs. "The internet had a lot of questions and I tried to find out what actually happened."

The court proceedings will continue through the rest of the week.

