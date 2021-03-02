Masked Intruder Attempts Break-in at Sandra Lee's Malibu Home

PEOPLE has learned that a masked intruder tried forcing his way into the Malibu home of Food Network star Sandra Lee last month.

Lee, 54, was not home at the time of the attempted break-in, which occurred shortly after midnight on February 11.

According to an incident report obtained by PEOPLE, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the attempted home invasion, which was captured on surveillance video footage.

Police said a person can be seen on the tape trying to gain access to Lee's home at about 12:10 a.m., and then again at 12:30 a.m.

Lee did not respond to calls for comment, but the incident is said to have left the author shaken.

A source tells PEOPLE Lee "has hired full-time security and personal protection" since last month's break-in attempt. The incident occurred less than a week after Lee revealed that one-of-a-kind pieces from her wardrobe — including a handmade Bob Mackie frock worn by Cher on The Sonny and Cher Show — had been stolen from a storage unit she maintains.

The source notes that "the sheriffs department has video of the masked assailant and is doing a full investigation."

The incident report indicates that the masked person, described as Asian man, was captured by a doorbell camera twice trying to open a key lock box. Lee told police she did not recognize the man.

According to the report, nothing was taken from Lee's home, and none of its windows or doors were damaged or breached.

Last month's attempted breach comes after a difficult year for the star, who announced in December that she would be moving out of the New York home she once shared with her former partner, Governor Andrew Cuomo, whom she dated for 14 years, to live on the West Coast.

In recent weeks, three women — two of them, former aides — have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo.

In December, Lee shared on Instagram photos of Christmas gifts she had wrapped in her new home, writing that she is focusing on the positives in life and stating she has "decided to get back to me," after a trying few days packing up and saying goodbye to her Westchester County house.