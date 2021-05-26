Multiple People Killed in Shooting at California Rail Yard, Suspect Dead

Calls to 911 about the shooting came in at about 6:34 Wednesday morning

Multiple people were killed and others were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning at a San Jose, Calif., rail yard, and the suspect is dead.

During a brief news conference, Deputy Russell Davis, public information officer for the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, said he could not specify the number of fatalities or injuries.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Davis did not discuss the identity of the shooter, other than the fact that he was a male. He did not say how the shooter died.

Officials said the shooting took place at a yard for the Valley Transportation Authority, a public transportation system for San Jose and the surrounding area, where the authorities do maintenance on vehicles and where vehicles are dispatched from. Davis said that VTA employees were among the victims.

The facility, on Younger Street, is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department and across a freeway from the airport, the Associated Press reports.

Davis said calls about shots fired came in at about 6:34 a.m.

In a tweet, San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo wrote, "Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting."

At a Wednesday press conference, Glenn Hendricks, Chairperson of the VTA Board of Directors, said, "We are so sorry this event happened. We are there for you."

Hendricks added, "VTA is a family. People in the organization know everyone. It is a terrible tragedy and we will do everything we can to help people get through this."