San Francisco 13-Year-Old Stops Man Attacking His Father: 'He Saved My Life'

A 13-year-old San Francisco teenager said he was “proud” of himself after saving his father from an attack at their family store earlier this week.

According to KNTV, a man went into the family’s chocolate store XOX Truffles in San Francisco on Monday afternoon and was allegedly acting “crazy,” owner Jean Marc Gorce told the outlet. Gorce kicked him out, but tripped and fell while walking him out of the shop.

“That’s when he grabbed me and started doing a chokehold,” Gorce told KNTV. “Very quickly I was running out of oxygen and crying for help.”

In surveillance footage of the attack, the suspect can be seen beginning to attack Gorce.

Gorce’s 13-year-old son Sebastian Gorce then took matters into his own hands, grabbing a baseball bat and running outside to help his father.

“My immediate instinct was to grab the bat and go outside and either hit this guy or make him go away,” Sebastian explained. The teenager never had to use the bat, according to KNTV, and the attacker ran away.

According to KPIX, the alleged attacker returned to the shop hours later. Gorce called the police and the suspect, identified by the outlet as 51-year old Paul Anghilante, was arrested.

The outlet reports that Anghilante is in jail on three felony charges — assault with a deadly weapon, felonious threats and false imprisonment. (The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

“It makes me feel proud of myself and happy, and also I did what I thought was right,” Sebastian told KNTV of stopping the attacker.

His father agreed, telling the outlet, “I’m very proud of him because he saved my life, probably.”