San Francisco Police Release Age Progression Drawing of Doodler Serial Killer

The San Francisco Police Department has released an age progression composite drawing of the Doodler, a serial killer who killed six gay, white men in the mid-70s.

Police said one of the Doodler's victims who survived provided them with a sketch of the suspect in 1975.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department raised the reward money from $200,000 to $250,000 for information leading to the identification, apprehension and conviction of the serial homicide suspect.

The Doodler's victims were killed over an 18-month span and their bodies discovered in remote locations around San Francisco. Police believe the Doodler found his victims at diners or gay bars in Polk Gulch, the Tenderloin and the Castro, luring them to a park or a beach before killing them.

The Doodler's first victim was 50-year-old Gerald Cavanagh, who moved to San Francisco from Canada and was working as a furniture finisher when he was attacked on Jan. 27, 1974, on Ocean Beach. His next victim was 27-year-old drag queen star Joseph Jae Stevens, who was discovered in Golden Gate Park six months later. Also killed were 31-year-old Klaus Christmann on July 7, 1974; Vietnam War hero Fredrick Capin, 32, on May 12, 1975; and Harald Gullberg, 66, who was killed on June 4, 1975.

1975 and 2018 forensic sketches of the Doodler. SFPD

In January 2022, police identified Warren Andrews, 52, as the sixth victim of the Doodler. He was assaulted and found unconscious on April 27, 1975, at Land's End, a San Francisco park near the Golden Gate Bridge. He died several weeks later.

The victims were stabbed to death except for Andrews, who was beaten with a rock and a tree branch, UPI reports.

In July 1975, two more men were attacked within two weeks of each other in the Fox Plaza Apartments but survived. One of the victims told police he met his attacker at the Truck Stop diner near Market and Church streets after the clubs closed.

"The Suspect was drawing animal figures on a napkin," according to the police press release. "The suspect commented to the victim that he was attending art school and was studying to be a cartoonist. The victim believed the suspect to be skillful in drawing as he himself had a background in art."

The second survivor "spent the most significant amount of time with the suspect" in October of 1975.

The survivor gave detectives "specific suspect information which generated a composite of the suspect."

Soon after a sketch was released, police got a tip with the name of a suspect and a vehicle plate. More calls followed with information about the same man. Police said the suspect was interviewed in January of 1976 and believed to be a "strong suspect."

"This same person interviewed by police in 1976 is still the focus of our investigation in 2022," the release states.

"The Doodler hunted in gay bars, took them out and killed them actually for being gay," San Francisco Chronicle reporter Kevin Fagan previously told PEOPLE.

Fagan, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated reporter, hosted an eight-part podcast about the killings with private investigator Michael Taylor in 2021. Fagan said the cases didn't get much media attention in the '70s because the victims were gay men.

"We still had sodomy laws on the books," he said. "You could still bust guys for being gay, essentially. Society wasn't really tuned in. Media wasn't really tuned in. So it kind of slipped under the waves. It's really a spotlight on a less developed time in history."

January 27 marks the 49th anniversary of the first Doodler slaying.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the SFPD's 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.