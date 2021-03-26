San Diego Rapper Martell 'OG YD' Dean Killed in Freeway Shooting 

OG YD was reportedly shot while driving on I-805 in the Southern California city over the weekend

San Diego rapper Martell Dean, professionally known as OG YD, was fatally shot while driving on the freeway over the weekend.

Dean, 37, was identified by California Highway Patrol (CHP) on Wednesday, four days after the Saturday morning shooting, The San Diego Tribune reported.

CHP did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

The "Came from Nothing" rapper, who was in the driver's seat, and two unidentified passengers were reportedly driving south on I-805 near Imperial Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Saturday when Dean and another man in the car were shot, CHP said, per the Tribune.

A graphic video obtained by OnSceneTV shows medical personnel attempting to revive Dean on the side of the road.

The other passenger, a woman, appeared hysterical as the events unfolded and officers tried to comfort her. Per OnSceneTV, the woman called 911 and said her boyfriend had been shot in the chest.

The other shooting victim appeared in the video holding a cloth over his wound. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, CHP told ABC 10 News.

Dean died at the hospital, according to the Tribune.