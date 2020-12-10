Calif. Man Fatally Shoots His 'Fun, Kind and Beautiful' Mom Before Turning Gun on Himself

A California man is accused of fatally shooting his mother before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide.

On Monday morning, at about 3:15 a.m., San Diego police responded to calls reporting gunfire at a home in the Linda Vista neighborhood, News10, the San Diego Union-Tribune, and KSWB report. Responding officers found 28-year-old Justin Le, 28 and his mother, Hue Le, 36, suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

They were both transported to a hospital, where Hue Le was pronounced dead. Justin Le was placed on life support but later succumbed to his apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound the following night, Lt. Andra Brown told KSWB.

Friends of Hue Le started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for funeral expenses.

"Anyone lucky enough to have crossed paths with Hue would remember her as a compassionate, fun, kind and beautiful person inside and out. She was a beloved daughter, mother and friend. She always brought laughter and joy to any occasions," Michael Nguyen wrote on the page.