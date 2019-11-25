9-Year-Old Boy Shot in Calif. Murder-Suicide that Killed Parents, 3 Brothers, Dies 1 Week Later

Image zoom Zuriel Valdivia, Enzi Valdivia, Zeth Valdivia and Ezekiel Valdivia GoFundMe

A 9-year-old boy whose mother and three brothers were killed by the boys’ father in a murder-suicide in San Diego earlier in November has died from his wounds, his uncle told reporters.

Ezekiel Valdivia had been on life support since the Nov. 16 shooting, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The boy died at 11:23 p.m. Saturday, his uncle Karl Albright told the newspaper.

The boy’s grandmother Gloria Collis told local news station NBC7 that they donated his organs after he showed no signs of activity in his brain.

“He was fighting for his life, but God had the last word,” Collis told the news station. “Maybe it was the best for him, for them to be together.”

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Nov. 16, emergency dispatchers received a 911 call and could hear arguing in the background. As officers headed toward the residence, a relative made a separate 911 call.

Image zoom Sabrina Rosario Facebook

“That relative reported hearing arguing and what sounded like a nail gun being fired,” a statement released by the San Diego Police Department says. “When the officers arrived on scene, they looked in a window and saw a young child on the floor bleeding.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The department’s homicide unit called it a tragic case of domestic violence, according to the statement.

The couple, 29-year-old Sabrina Rosario and 31-year-old Jose Valdivia, were in the process of getting a divorce. Rosario had obtained a temporary restraining order the day before, but the document had not been served to Valdivia, officials stated.

RELATED: San Diego Boy, 9, in Critical Condition After His Father Fatally Shoots 4 Family Members

“It appears the male came to the residence in the morning and an altercation ensued,” the statement says. “The male used his gun to shoot his wife and children before turning the gun on himself.”

Their youngest son Enzi Valdivia, 3, died at the scene. Their sons Zuriel Valdivia, 5, and Zeth Valdivia, 11, were transported to the hospital and then pronounced dead.