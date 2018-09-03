Shooting at Calif. Apartment Complex Leaves 8 Injured, Including 2 Critically

Late Sunday evening, eight people were injured — two critically — after gunfire rang out in an apartment complex in San Bernardino, California, according to multiple reports.

Authorities believe a group of people were playing a game of dice when someone showed up to the gathering and a conflict erupted, San Bernardino Police Capt. Richard Lawhead told reporters at the scene Monday morning.

“There were multiple weapons used, and it appears there were multiple shooters but we need someone to come forward to tell us that,” Lawhead said. “There is evidence for us to believe there was a back-and-forth gun battle.”

According to the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin, one of the critically injured people was a 17-year-old.

Information thus far has been scarce, according to the San Bernardino Sun, because few witnesses or victims have been willing to talk.

As of Monday morning, there weren’t any vehicle descriptions and no firearms had been recovered. No arrests have been made.

Witness Alysa Marie, who lives near the apartment complex, told CNN she heard at least 15 gun shots in rapid succession.

“My brother-in-law could hear bullets flying past our house,” Marie told the network. “About five minutes later, the helicopter was circling around our street, talking on the loudspeaker saying to put down the weapons, for the people who were on the ground to get up and get to safety and to let the law enforcement do their job.”

PEOPLE was unable to reach the San Bernardino Police Department were unsuccessful.