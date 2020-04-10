How Did Samuel Little, America's 'Most Prolific Serial Killer,' Get Away with It for Years?

For 35 years, according to his confessions, Samuel Little killed over and over and over again — 93 victims by his count, all of them strangled by his own hand. Many of his victims have never been found.

Why did it take so long to stop the man the FBI calls “the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history”?

“That’s the money question,” journalist and former prosecutor Beth Karas tells PEOPLE. Karas is the host of Catching a Serial Killer: Sam Little, a two-hour special premiering Sunday, April 12, on Oxygen that tracks Little’s spree across 19 states from 1970 to 2005, up through his 2014 conviction and multiple sentences to serve life in prison.

Little’s conviction opened the door to a still-unfolding horror: With his appeals exhausted, and assured he wouldn’t get the death penalty, Little in 2018 began to trickle out the details of his astounding list of other victims, accompanied by haunting portraits of many that he created for investigators.

Authorities who have verified 50 of his confessions continue to seek the public’s help to match many of those drawings with the faces of the missing.

“Even though he is already in prison, the FBI believes it is important to seek justice for each victim — to close every case possible,” FBI crime analyst Christie Palazzolo said in a statement from the agency last fall.

“He was picking up women who were marginalized,” says Karas. “Some were prostitutes, although not all of them. Some did have families that cared for them, but Sam Little did know that the women he picked on were not going to be missed, at least for a while.”

His spree also began at a time, says Karas, when scattered law enforcement agencies were not tapped into the shared national resources they have now.

“He jumped around the country, so there was a lot of jurisdictions that he was covering,” she says. “Today, with much more instant communications — we’re all connected — I just can’t believe that someone like a Sam Little would be able to exist for decades the way he did.”

Little, 79, has a rap sheet with more than 75 arrests dating to age 16, and he was acquitted of one murder for which he later claimed credit. An eventual DNA link to three 1980’s killings in Los Angeles finally led to his 2014 conviction in those three cases; he currently is serving his life sentences in California State Prison, Los Angeles County.

An interview Karas conducted with one of Little’s two known surviving victims reveals how he carried out his crimes.

“What Sam Little liked to do,” she says, “was really sort of draw out the death of his victims. He had his thumbs, his hands around their necks. He was a big guy, and he would press on their necks, on their larynx and their vocal cords, their windpipe, until they would pass out and then bring them to. And he would ask them to swallow, because he got off on the idea of their Adam’s apple going up and down. He prolonged it.”

Little’s recall is precise but not exhaustive as investigators’ gently prodding questions have determined he knows facts about certain killings that others could not. “He’d remember one who walked with a limp, or the height of someone, or the hair, and so it’s remarkable that he’s remembering people from decades ago,” says Karas.

But he’s not sharing with any sense of remorse, she says.

“I think he just knew the gig was up,” she says. “He still talks about these women like, ‘They were my angels. I would tell them I loved them. They’re mine. Once I killed them, they were mine.’ This is not a guy who’s cleansing his soul.”

The FBI asks anyone with information related to Little’s confessions to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit at tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Catching a Serial Killer: Sam Little, premieres at 7 p.m. ET/PT Sunday, April 12, on Oxygen.