'You Could Feel the Love on the Beach': Bride Killed in Golf Cart After Wedding Remembered as 'Beautiful Person'

Loved ones are remembering the South Carolina bride who was killed by an alleged drunk driver just moments after leaving her wedding reception last Friday.

Samantha Miller, 34, was killed after a golf cart she was riding in with her husband Aric Hutchinson and two others was hit from behind and thrown "over 100 yards and rolled several times," according to a GoFundMe created by the mother of her husband, Annette Hutchinson.

Miller died on the scene from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal previously told PEOPLE in a statement. Hutchinson is in serious condition and "has had one of two reconstruction surgeries, numerous broken bones and a brain injury," according to the fundraiser.

"I was handed Aric's wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows," Annette added. "Aric has lost the love of his life."

In another GoFundMe, Miller's sister Mandi Jenkins said her sister was "pure love."

"She made the uncomfortable comfortable and brought peace, confidence and laughter to everyone around her," Jenkins wrote.

Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller. Go Fund Me

"Samantha was fearless and that's exactly how she spent the last day of her life," Jenkins continued. "She was so excited to start her life with Aric. She had no nerves or hesitation that day. You could feel the love on the beach. But she was more than just a bride. She was a daughter, a sister, a friend to all, a mother to two cats. She was a beautiful person, inside and out, who just wanted to make the people around her smile."

Jenkins said her sister was still wearing her wedding dress when she died.

The alleged drunk driver, Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm, according to online court records.

Jamie Lee Komoroski. Charleston County Sheriff's Office via AP

According to a newly released affidavit, authorities said Komoroski nearly fell down when she was asked by police to perform a sobriety test after the deadly crash, WBTV, KOTA-TV and WCBD-TV report.

She allegedly was "uncooperative" with police and "very unsteady on her feet," authorities reportedly said in the affidavit.

Komoroski is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston, according to WCBD-TV. It's unclear if Komoroski has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.