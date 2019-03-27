Missing. Calif. Teen Found Dead with 'Traumatic' Injury, as Killer Remains at Large

The search for a 15-year-old California girl ended tragically Monday morning with the discovery of her dead body.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirms the body found Monday in an industrial park in Compton was that of Samantha Bustos, who vanished Friday evening.

The body was found at around 1:30 a.m., according to police.

Samantha was with her best friend Friday night, police said.

ABC7 reports that the girls had attended a house party, and that Samantha was last spotted with some unknown males.

“I had contact with her best friend,” Victor Lopez, Samantha’s cousin, told the station. “She was asking me if she came home. We couldn’t find her and we started looking for her Saturday morning.”

According to investigators, Samantha sustained a “traumatic” injury to her torso.

An exact cause of death has not been determined yet but police are handling the case as a homicide, PEOPLE confirms.

A worker in the industrial park found the body dumped behind a bush.

“It’s very devastating to be dealing with this,” Junior De Jesus, the victim’s uncle, told ABC7. “My heart breaks right now. It’s heartbreaking. It’s bad.”

Samantha’s grandmother told the station Samantha was a good student who was extremely friendly.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

Police ask that anyone with any information about the killing call the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.