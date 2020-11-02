Police have not said if Michael Troy Hutto and Lora Grace Duncan knew each other

Founder of Salt Life Clothing Line Arrested After 18-Year-Old Woman Is Found Dead in Resort Room

Authorities in Florida have arrested one of the co-founders of the Salt Life apparel brand, charging him with manslaughter for allegedly fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman inside a hotel in Riviera Beach.

Michael Troy Hutto, 54, was detained on Friday on allegations he killed Lora Grace Duncan, whose body was found Thursday morning in a room at the Hilton Oceanfront resort on Singer Island.

Hutto, according to online records, is being held without bail. In addition to manslaughter, he has been charged with a firearms possession violation.

The arrest of the man who coined the phrase "Salt Life" for enthusiasts of water sports and activities took place outside a hospital in Jacksonville.

Hutto was arrested as he left the hospital, where he had been treated for an unknown medical emergency.

Police say Hutto did not resist arrest.

Hutto founded the Salt Life clothing brand with several Jacksonville-area friends in 2003.

The company's customer base consists mostly of those who enjoy boating, surfing and fishing and the company's stickers are widespread in car windows.

Over the weekend, Salt Life noted on its Facebook page that Hutto sold his share of the business in 2013, and is no longer affiliated with the brand.

"Salt Life sends their utmost sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased," reads the company's statement.

Police were sent to the hotel Thursday to check on Duncan's welfare, finding her body around 11:30 a.m.

The teen died from a single gunshot wound.