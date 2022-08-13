Suspect Allegedly Involved in Salman Rushdie's Stabbing Charged with Attempted Murder and Assault

The 24-year-old man who allegedly attacked Salman Rushdie in upstate New York on Friday has been charged with attempted murder and assault — both in the second degree — according to multiple outlets.

Hadi Matar, who is currently in custody without bail in the Chautauqua County Jail, is expected to be arraigned on Saturday, officials said, per NBC News, CNN, and The New York Post, which cited the Chautauqua County District Attorney.

The organization said in a statement that they have been in contact with local prosecutors in New Jersey, where Matar is from, "to better understand the planning and preparation which preceded the attack," as well as determine if any additional charges should be asserted, the outlets said.

"We will try to be as transparent as we can without compromising the case," the statement added.



Rushdie, 75, was stabbed "at least once in the neck and at least once in the abdomen," New York State Police said in a prior news conference. Authorities said that Matar rushed to the lecture stage Friday and attacked the Satanic Verses author and Ralph Henry Reese — who sustained a minor head injury. Rushdie was later airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The author has since been placed on a ventilator and cannot speak, his literary agent Andrew Wylie told The New York Times in an update on his condition after the incident.

"The news is not good," said Wiley. "Salman will likely lose one eye, the nerves in his arm were severed, and his liver was stabbed and damaged."

Author Carl LeVan described the scene on Twitter, noting that Rushdie "was stabbed multiple times before [the] attacker was subdued by security" and the audience was evacuated.

New York State Police took Matar into custody after the attack, according to the Associated Press. Investigating with the FBI and the local sheriff's office, authorities requested a search warrant for a backpack and electronic devices found at the Chautauqua Institution.

Although Rushdie has received much acclaim for his work, including a Booker Prize for his 1981 novel Midnight's Children, the Indian-British writer rose to prominence when his 1989 book The Satanic Verses was deemed as blasphemy by Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The novel, which featured a fictional interpretation of the Prophet Mohammed and the Quran, drew backlash from the Muslim community. Khomeini, who died later in 1989, per the Los Angeles Times, subsequently issued a fatwā (a ruling on Islamic law) for his assassination, offering a bounty for whoever killed him.

Rushdie went into hiding for nearly a decade until the Iranian government said in 1998 that it would no longer enforce the fatwā, although it remained active.