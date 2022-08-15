Salman Rushdie Off Ventilator, But Injuries Are 'Life Changing,' Son Says

The renowned author, 75, was attacked and stabbed on stage at a literary festival at New York State's Chautauqua Institution last Friday

By Christine Pelisek
Published on August 15, 2022 01:48 PM

Author Salman Rushdie was removed from a ventilator Saturday, but his injuries are "life changing," says his son, Zafar Rushdie.

The renowned author, 75, was attacked and stabbed on stage at a literary festival at New York State's Chautauqua Institution Friday.

In a family statement Sunday, Zafar Rushdie said his father remained in critical condition in the hospital "receiving extensive ongoing medical treatment."

"We are extremely relieved that yesterday he was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen and he was able to say a few words," says Zafar's statement. "Though his life changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humor remains intact."

Rushdie's literary agent Andrew Wylie told the Associated Press that the Satanic Verses author was "on the road to recovery."

Salman Rushdie assaulted
Joshua Goodman/AP

Rushdie was stabbed "at least once in the neck and at least once in the abdomen," New York State Police said in a news conference, after a man, later allegedly identified by police as 24-year-old Hadi Matar, rushed the lecture stage and attacked him and Ralph Henry Reese, who sustained a minor head injury. Rushdie was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

New York State Police took Matar into custody after the attack, according to the Associated Press.

Author Carl LeVan described the scene on Twitter, noting that Rushdie "was stabbed multiple times before [the] attacker was subdued by security" and the audience was evacuated.

Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie. David Levenson/Getty

Although Rushdie has received much acclaim for his work, including a Booker Prize for his 1981 novel Midnight's Children, the Indian-British writer rose to prominence when his 1989 book The Satanic Verses was deemed as blasphemy by Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The novel, which featured a fictional interpretation of the Prophet Mohammed and the Quran, drew backlash from the Muslim community. Khomeini, who died later in 1989, subsequently issued a fatwā (a ruling on Islamic law) for his assassination, offering a bounty for whoever kills him.

Rushdie went into hiding for nearly a decade until the Iranian government said in 1998 that it would no longer enforce the fatwā, although it remained active.

Related Articles
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie 'Will Likely Lose One Eye' as He's Put on Ventilator After Stabbing Attack
Salman Rushdie and Padma Lakshmi-Rushdie during Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 - Diane Von Furstenberg - Backstage and Front Row at 389 West 12th Str in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage)
Padma Lakshmi Says She's 'Relieved' Ex-Husband Salman Rushdie Is 'Pulling Through' After Stabbing
Salman Rushdie
Suspect Allegedly Involved in Salman Rushdie's Stabbing Charged with Attempted Murder and Assault
Salman Rushdie
Police Identify 24-Year-Old Suspect in Salman Rushdie Stabbing
Salman Rushdie assaulted
Salman Rushdie Attacked on Stage in New York
Writer Salman Rushdie poses at his home in Islington, in London, England holding a copy of "The Satanic Verses" on January 18, 1991. One month later Ayatollah Khomeini placed a "fatwa" on him, claiming the book was blasphemous against Islam, and Rushdie was forced into hiding.
What to Know About Salman Rushdie's 'Satanic Verses' Controversy
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie Stabbing Witness Describes Horrific Scene from Onstage Attack: 'There Was a Loud Roar'
Card Placeholder Image
Passages
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Ahmaud Arbery
Father and Son Sentenced to Life in Prison For Federal Hate Crimes in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Larry Rhodes, Bianca Blaise
Parents Arrested After 6-Year-Old, Who Was Found Unconscious With Head in Toilet, Dies
Card Placeholder Image
The Man Who Would Be Shah
Heather Reynolds and her son, Axel
N.J. Mom Convicted of Murdering Toddler Because He Was 'Obstacle' to Her Extramarital Affair
Big Daddy Weave
Celebrities We Lost to COVID-19
US television personality Farrah Abraham attends the 2021 Women in Film (WIF) Honors celebrating "Trailblazers of the New Normal" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, on October 6, 2021. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Farrah Abraham Says Trauma Center Treatment Was 'Life-Changing': 'I'm 12-Step Life Happy'
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
How Many Terrorist Attacks in the U.S. Have Been Carried Out by Immigrants from the 7 Banned Muslim Countries?