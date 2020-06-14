Salma Hayek Joins Efforts to Find Missing 20-Year-Old Texas Soldier: 'Bring Back Vanessa' Guillen

Private First Class Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22 in a parking lot at squadron headquarters in Fort Hood, Texas

Salma Hayek is using her platform to raise awareness about the extensive search for 20-year-old soldier Vanessa Guillen, who went missing in April while stationed in Texas.

On Thursday, the actress, 53, shared an Instagram post regarding details about Guillen, who has not been seen since the afternoon of April 22 in a parking lot at squadron headquarters in Fort Hood, where she left behind her car keys, ID and wallet at her work station.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hayek shared a photo of Guillen and a statement in which she wrote that Guillen's mother Gloria claims that her daughter "had complained to her about a sergeant sexually harassing her."

"When her mother asked her to report him, Vanessa said other women had reported him and they were not believed," Hayek said, adding, "Vanessa and Gloria, I believe you and I pledge to put Vanessa's photo on my stories every day until she is found."

In another post from Saturday, Hayek held up a sign that said, "Bring Back Vanessa" in English and Spanish. The actress also shared a link to the FindVanessaGuillen Instagram page, which is dedicated to helping find the 20-year-old.

Guillen's family has spoken out about her disappearance, including her sister Mayra, who shared a series of emotional messages on social media days after she went missing.

“My sister.... last seen two days ago. Phone last tracked at Belton, Texas. No contact with boyfriend, close friends or family,” Mayra Guillen said in a Facebook message on April 24. “Something is not right please help me find her.”

Guillen’s boyfriend, Juan Cruz, wrote in his own message: “Please help me find my girlfriend.” “She has 3 tattoos on her left arm,” he added. “Please anything helps.”