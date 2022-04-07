Sacramento Mass Shooting Was Likely 'Gang-Related,' Involving at Least 5 Gunmen: Police

“The suffering inflicted by gang violence does not limit itself to gang members," said Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester. "It spills over to claim and shatter innocent lives and harm our entire community"

Roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif Mass Shooting, Sacramento, United States - 03 Apr 2022

Since Sunday morning, Sacramento, Calif., authorities have been poring over hundreds of videos and photos submitted by community members, trying to figure out what sparked the city's deadliest mass shooting on record.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, in a popular nightlife district of downtown Sacramento, six people were fatally shot and 12 more injured when gunfire erupted in the street. The people killed in the sudden act of violence were later identified as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Devazia Turner, 29; Joshue Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; Sergio Harris, 38; and Melinda Davis, 57.

On Wednesday, the Sacramento Police Department hinted at a motive for the killings, answering the biggest question community members have been asking since footage of the outbreak first circulated social media.

"As detectives learn more about the shootings, it is increasingly clear that gang violence is at the center of this tragedy," reads a police news release. "While we cannot at this time elaborate on the precise gang affiliation of individuals involved, gangs and gang violence are inseparable from the events that drove these shootings."

In addition to confirming that gang activity played a role in the mass casualty event, police announced that at least five shooters from two different groups of men opened fire in the incident — a number that detectives believe could grow as the investigation continues.

So far authorities have made three arrests in connection with the shooting, though it is not yet clear what role the identified suspects may have played in the incident, or if they are believed to be shooters.

Dandrae Martin, 26, was booked in jail Monday on charges of assault and illegal firearm possession. Dandrae's brother, 27-year-old Smiley Martin — who was seriously injured in the attack — was taken into custody the following day on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. And Daviyonne Dawson, 31, was arrested on a charge of illegal firearm possession, though authorities do not believe his gun was discharged during the shooting.

"This tragedy downtown is a very public example of what families in many of our neighborhoods know too well," said Lester in the release. "The suffering inflicted by gang violence does not limit itself to gang members. It spills over to claim and shatter innocent lives and harm our entire community."