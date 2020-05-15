Wash. Woman Who 'Always Saw the Good' in People Is Found Slain in Home, Boyfriend Arrested

A man who was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of his 23-year-old girlfriend has been taken to the hospital after getting into an altercation with a corrections officer, according to a press release from the Washington State Patrol.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on May 8, Bremerton Police responded to a call and discovered Sabrina Olson-Smith dead with multiple stab wounds on the floor, according to court documents obtained by the Kitsap Sun.

“Her hands had been mutilated, she showed signs of blunt force trauma to her head and on her body bits of broken glass and coffee beans had been placed, according to court documents,” the paper reported.

Olson-Smith’s family alleged she was a victim of domestic violence on their GoFundMe page, which was created to help with funeral expenses.

“Sabrina was and still is such a fun, loving, joyful soul and she ALWAYS saw the good in people,” the site states. “Unfortunately sometimes she saw too much good in people and that was ultimately what lead to her death, she was a victim of domestic violence. Leaving behind a family that loved her so very much.”

When police arrived at the bloody crime scene, Sean Howell allegedly told officers, “I’m just sad I killed my girlfriend,” according to court documents, the Sun reports.

He allegedly told detectives the pair were smoking marijuana when he suspected it was laced with crack, the web site reported. He told detectives he awoke later to find his girlfriend on top of him with a knife and threatening to kill him.

Howell’s father allegedly discovered the scene and called 911, the Sun reported. Police said the evidence along with interviews turned up "many disturbing details," according to a Bremerton Police press release.

Howell was charged with first-degree murder and taken to Kitsap County Jail, where his bond was set at $5 million, according to online jail records.

On Saturday, police responded to an “inmate in crisis where they discovered Howell tampering with the sprinkler system," a press release from the Washington State Police, which is investigating the incident, alleges.

“The altercation resulted in Howell and one corrections officer being taken to the hospital,” the release stated. “Howell remains hospitalized in critical condition.”