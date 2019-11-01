S.C. Mom Arrested After Dead Baby, Other Kids Found Living in House Filled With Feces, Trash

Image zoom Ashley McPherson Florence County Sheriff's Office

The report of a dead 7-month-old baby summoned authorities to the South Carolina home of mom Ashley McPherson.

Inside the Timmonsville residence, those authorities discovered an environment “not suitable for living,” according to a statement from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Feces littered the home from various animals allowed to roam freely.

More feces was found in the bathtub and elsewhere in the bathroom.

Throughout the bedrooms, kitchen and living areas, “an immense amount of trash” lay scattered, reports the sheriff’s office.

The 27-year-old McPherson had been living in the residence for several months before paramedics, sheriff’s deputies and the Florence County coroner showed up on Oct. 15 to encounter the scene.

It was unclear who placed the call that summoned them, nor how many other children shared the residence with McPherson.

Also unclear was how the 7-month-old died. Coroner Keith Von Lutcken has ordered an autopsy, said the sheriff’s office.

McPherson was arrested and charged Tuesday with six counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

According to investigators with the sheriff’s office, “McPherson is alleged to have placed her children at an unreasonable risk of harm impacting their health and personal safety by allowing them to be in a home that was not suitable for living.”

She currently is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $100,000.00 bond. It could not be determined whether she had acquired an attorney.

Authorities say her other children have been taken into protective custody.