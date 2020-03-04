S.C. College Student Allegedly Left Newborn to Die in Tote Bag in 2008 -- And She Was Just Arrested

Image zoom Horry County Police Department (2)

More than 11 years ago, the body of a newborn baby was found abandoned in Conway, South Carolina. He was wrapped in a blanket and left in a tote bag, which was put into a box. The infant appeared to be only a day old, and an autopsy found that he had been alive when placed in the bag.

Since that discovery on December 4, 2008, authorities have tried to figure out who could have abandoned the baby. The case went cold, and it seemed like the baby’s identity would remain a mystery.

In Horry County, the case was never forgotten. Residents would have annual memorial services at the grave of the infant they called “Baby Horry.”

But now authorities believe DNA has helped them find the baby’s mother — and she has been arrested and charged with one count of homicide by child abuse.

Jennifer Sahr was a college student in South Carolina back in 2008. She is now a married mother of two children, living in Pensacola, Florida.

On Tuesday evening, Sahr was arrested by a Carolina Regional Fugitive U.S. Marshals Task Force and taken to a South Carolina detention facility. She will appear before a judge on Wednesday, PEOPLE confirms.

Joe Hill, police chief of the Horry County Police Department in South Carolina, announced the arrest warrant during a press conference on Tuesday.

“We have received warrants for Miss Jennifer Sahr, out of Escambia County, Florida,” Hill told reporters, according the the Pensacola News Journal.

Sahr, now 32, has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.

Authorities hope the arrest will bring the community some closure.

“Over the last 12 years, the Horry County community has demonstrated a commitment to keeping the memory of Baby Boy Horry alive,” police said in a statement. “It is our sincere hope that this new development will bring the community and all who have been touched by this case some sense of peace.”